Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,735 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VITL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

VITL stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $737.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.58.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $358,558.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,673.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,909 shares of company stock worth $12,381,341.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.