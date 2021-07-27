Credit Suisse AG Sells 79,179 Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 79,179 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Frank’s International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 229,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 439,626 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 79,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,618,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

FI opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $605.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Frank's International Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

