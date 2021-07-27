Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter valued at about $698,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter valued at about $48,770,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Fisker news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

