Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,800 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective (up previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,031 ($52.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market cap of £105.25 billion and a PE ratio of 22.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,274.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

