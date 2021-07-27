Credit Suisse Group Increases F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $238.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s previous close.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $192.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $93,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

