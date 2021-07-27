Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Short Interest Update

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,900 shares, an increase of 2,889.6% from the June 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50.

CrÃ©dito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides consumer lending products and services in Mexico. It offers payroll lending, consumer loans, small and medium business loans, group loans, and semi-new and used car loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

