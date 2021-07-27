Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 380 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($4.96).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of LON:CRST traded down GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 400.60 ($5.23). The stock had a trading volume of 270,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,903. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,300.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

