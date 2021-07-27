Critical Analysis: Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) & Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kimco Realty pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Kimco Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $955.30 million N/A $105.37 million N/A N/A Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 8.53 $1.00 billion $1.17 17.79

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Risk and Volatility

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kimco Realty 0 3 10 0 2.77

Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.75%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A Kimco Realty 99.83% 18.60% 9.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

