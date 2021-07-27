Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.29. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.67 and a 12-month high of C$18.61.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.08.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

