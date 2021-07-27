Crown (CRW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,379.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $2,379.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,394.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.84 or 0.01288833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00345835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00072292 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,682,221 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

