Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS.

Crown stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.66. 2,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

