Crust Network (CRU) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for about $25.78 or 0.00068341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $46.43 million and $9.59 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,801,019 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

