CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CTS updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.

CTS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54. CTS has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

