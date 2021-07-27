CubeSmart (CUBE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, analysts expect CubeSmart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CUBE opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $49.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

