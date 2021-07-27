Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $128,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,502. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

