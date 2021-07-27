Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,278 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

BDN stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

