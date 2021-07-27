Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,785 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $96,912,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $410.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $414.55.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.