Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $117.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

