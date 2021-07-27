Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,672 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Cloudera worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cloudera by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,927,000 after acquiring an additional 970,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cloudera by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cloudera by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after acquiring an additional 603,552 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 23.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 246,685 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,384.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

