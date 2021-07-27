Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 11,896 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

