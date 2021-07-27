Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,791,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

