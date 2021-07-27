Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364,870 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of Cumulus Media worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth $687,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

