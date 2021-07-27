CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

