D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 4,343,613 Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 479.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343,613 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 4.41% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

ACRX stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

