D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,232 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.30% of National Vision worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Vision by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,369,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 16.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,796,000 after purchasing an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

