D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Neogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neogen by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neogen by 58.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 43.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,142,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,460,000 after purchasing an additional 132,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

