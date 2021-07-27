D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,202,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,326,899 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

