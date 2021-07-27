D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,074 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,345,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.84. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $128.37.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.45.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

