D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 143,025 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,025 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Carpenter Technology worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,921,000 after acquiring an additional 293,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,581,000 after acquiring an additional 526,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,819,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,558 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRS opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

