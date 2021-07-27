D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 23,117 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,117 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.31% of Cronos Group worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

