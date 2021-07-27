D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $9.80 Million Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 969,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,804,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Spring Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,854,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,934,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,506,000.

SV opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $12.27.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

