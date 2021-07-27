D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $5,948,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.