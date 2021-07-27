D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $110.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.72. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $5,948,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after buying an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

