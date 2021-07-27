Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $20.99

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.99, but opened at $20.01. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 18,614 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 215.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

