Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DUAVF remained flat at $$1,150.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 105. Dassault Aviation has a twelve month low of $830.17 and a twelve month high of $1,275.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,206.69.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

