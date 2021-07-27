Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DUAVF remained flat at $$1,150.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 105. Dassault Aviation has a twelve month low of $830.17 and a twelve month high of $1,275.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,206.69.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

