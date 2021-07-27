Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by Barclays from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.68.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG opened at $109.79 on Friday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of -784.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total value of $826,875.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $1,384,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,793 shares of company stock worth $41,548,013. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,542,000 after purchasing an additional 328,092 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.