Datamine Price Hits $0.0996 on Major Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $431,974.00 and $15,410.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datamine has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.00247909 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001288 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.00765390 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,335,158 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.