DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded up 132.3% against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $789,288.82 and $280.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.55 or 0.00775972 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.