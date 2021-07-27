Delek US (DK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Delek US to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DK opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DK has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

