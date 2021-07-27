Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

