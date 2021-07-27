Desjardins Boosts Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPRQF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$11.55 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.