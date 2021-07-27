Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.
In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. 4,128,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.30. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
