Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. 4,128,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.30. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

