Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $47.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.65 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,458,752,000 after buying an additional 1,440,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $870,890,000 after purchasing an additional 969,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after acquiring an additional 713,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

