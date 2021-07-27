DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DSRLF. Berenberg Bank upgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaSorin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of DSRLF opened at $201.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.61. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

