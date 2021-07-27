DigitalBits (XDB) Price Up 62.9% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0996 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $76.89 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00379174 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002712 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013359 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.40 or 0.01224099 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000238 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,840,958 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

