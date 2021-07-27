Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.11 Million Stock Position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 969,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFBI opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

