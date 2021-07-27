Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,676 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Unitil were worth $20,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 68.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 54.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

UTL stock opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $792.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.