Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 489,110 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 489,110 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.11% of Embraer worth $20,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 134.8% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after buying an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Embraer by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 767,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth about $8,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

Shares of ERJ opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

