Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $585.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $520.00 to $585.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.88 EPS.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $534.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $458.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.