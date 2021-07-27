Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%.

Shares of DORM traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.52. 2,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,373. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Earnings History for Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.